John Turturro’s new film The Jesus Rolls is released this week – and NME has an exclusive first-look at one its scenes.

In the clip Turturro’s Jesus Quintana has recently left prison and stumbles across old associate Marie (Audrey Tatou) with her partner Paul (Jon Hamm). With his friend Petey (Bobby Cannavale) by his side, who’s also been released on parole, Jesus and Paul begin to size one another up and exchange verbal blows. A panicked Petey makes his escape, but has an unfortunate run-in with a fired-up Paul.

The Jesus Rolls details the story of Jesus (the much-loved character from 1998’s The Big Lebowski) picking up free-spirited hairdresser Marie with Petey for an extravagant petty crime spree across the rural backroads of New York.

Part of the movie’s official synopsis reads: “A darkly funny, irreverent and freewheeling road movie, The Jesus Rolls is written and directed by Emmy winner and nominee John Turturro and pays tribute to the classic French farce Les Valseuses.”

The new film, which is also written and directed by Turturro, is based upon Bertrand Blier’s controversial sex comedy Going Places (1974).

It also brings together Susan Sarandon (Thelma and Louise), Christopher Walken (True Romance), Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live) and Jon Hamm (Mad Men).

The Jesus Rolls is in cinemas March 20 and on demand March 23.