Watch ‘Father Of The Bride’ cast reunite for virtual Netflix sequel

The cast of Father Of The Bride have reunited for a virtual, online Netflix sequel – you can watch it below.

The original cast of the film reunited for the first time in 25 years on Friday (September 25) to take part in Father Of The Bride Part 3 (ish).

Deemed a “special sequel”, the film caught up with the Banks family on a Zoom call for a special wedding-related announcement.

Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kieran Culkin, Martin Short all reprised their roles for the 25-minute film. They were also joined by some additional cast members including Alexandra Shipp, Ben Platt, Florence Pugh, and Robert DeNiro.

You can see the full film below:

Writing in the New York Times, director Nancy Myers opened up about returning to the Father Of The Bride during her retirement. Myers produced Father Of The Bride and then went on to write and produce Father Of The Bride 2.

Myers said: “I told Steve [Martin] I had an idea to write a short Part 3 to ‘Father Of The Bride,’ a movie my former partner, Charles Shyer, and I had made with Steve nearly 30 years ago (followed by a sequel, ‘Father Of The Bride Part II’)…I told Steve I thought his character, George Banks, a self-admitted overreactor, was ripe to revisit during the pandemic.

“I said all the actors would shoot from home, and I would direct from my computer and we’d get it online somehow. At the time, I wasn’t sure how to do any of that, but I asked Steve if I could figure it out, would he do it? Without hesitation he said yes. So did Martin Short, Diane Keaton and the rest of the cast.

“I hadn’t written the ‘Father Of The Bride’ characters in decades. I was a little nervous. I watched both movies, made some notes and got that excited feeling in my stomach that I hadn’t felt in a long time.”

The reunion also aimed to raise money for the World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organisation that provides meals for children, families, the elderly and frontline workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers can donate to the project on the organisation’s website.