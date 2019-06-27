Elizabeth Banks is directing the latest reboot

The first trailer for the new Charlie’s Angels film directed by Elizabeth Banks has been released.

The trailer confirms the news that Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey have teamed up for a collab. Although their song doesn’t have a title, the track – teased yesterday on Cyrus’ Instagram – features in the trailer.

In the latest reboot, the Angels will be played by Kirsten Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. The film is released in the US on November 15 and in the UK on November 29.

The first two Charlie’s Angels films came at the start of the last decade. Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore played the Angels in Charlie’s Angels in 2000 and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle in 2003. Destiny’s Child created their smash ‘Independent Women’ for the first film, directed by McG.

The original Charlie’s Angels TV series ran for 110 episodes between 1976-81. It starred Farrah Fawcett-Majors, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith as the crime-fighting Angels, whose operations were handled by their mysterious boss Charlie. Voiced by actor John Forsythe, Charlie was only ever heard and not seen in the show.

During the TV series’ original run, Fawcett-Majors, Jackson and Smith were replaced by Cheryl Ladd, Shelly Hack and Tanya Roberts.

As well as directing the film, Banks has co-written its screenplay with David Auburn and Jay Basu. Other cast members include Patrick Stewart, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Sam Claflin and Noah Centenio.

It’s Banks’ second film as a director, following Pitch Perfect 2 in 2015.