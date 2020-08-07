Watch the first trailer for Charlie Kaufman’s ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’

Netflix has revealed the first trailer for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind screenwriter Charlie Kaufman’s new film, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, ahead of its arrival on the streaming platform next month.

Set to premiere September 4 on Netflix, the psychological horror film stars Jessie Buckley as Cindy, who – despite her misgivings about their relationship – accompanies boyfriend Jake (Jessie Plemons) on a trip to visit his parents (Toni Collette and David Thewlis.)

Trapped at the family’s farm during a snowstorm, Buckley’s character “begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world,” according to the film’s synopsis.

Watch the first trailer for I’m Thinking of Ending Things below:

The trailer opens with Cindy meditating on her relationship over voiceover as the pair drive through the snow, and slowly unravels from there. From a dog that won’t stop shaking, the strange behaviour of Jake’s parents, and a photo of Cindy as a child in their family home, I’m Thinking of Ending Things looks full of classic Kaufman surrealism.

“People like to think of themselves as points moving through time, but I think it’s the opposite,” muses Buckley towards the trailer’s end.

“We’re stationary, and time passes through us, blowing like cold wind.”

Based on Ian Reid’s 2016 novel of the same name, I’m Thinking of Ending Things marks the first new film from Kaufman in half a decade, having released the stop-motion Anomalisa in 2015.