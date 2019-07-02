Watch the action-packed first trailer for ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black return to the jungle

The first trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level has arrived. The follow-up to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, it hits theatres just in time for the holidays (Dec 13).

The trailer shows returning stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black back in the jungle. This time, though, there are two new players who were unknowingly pulled into the video game: The grandfathers of Spencer Gilpin (Danny DeVito), who controls Johnson’s avatar, and Ser’Darius Blain (Danny Glover), who controls Hart’s.

READ MORE: Why Dwayne Johnson is the hero we all need

The video game the motley crew face in The Next Level promises to be even more demanding than the first go-around. “This next adventure is even more challenging,” proclaims the Jumanji guide (Rhys Darby). “And remember, the future of Jumanji is in your hands.” See how DeVito and Glover’s characters get involved and the vicious creatures they square up against in the trailer below. And try to spot Nick Jonas, too:

Jumanji: The Next Level was directed by Jake Kasdan, who also helmed the 2017 flick (which is, in turn, a sequel to the 1995 original). Besides DeVito and Glover, rapper-actress Awkwafina also joined the cast.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Last month, it was reported that an actual video game will be launched ahead of the premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level. Titled Jumanji: The Video Game, it will be released November 15 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.