Watch the first trailer for new Russo Brothers film ‘Cherry’, starring Tom Holland

The first trailer for the Russo Brothers’ new Apple TV+ film Cherry has been released – check it out below.

The film, based on the 2018 book of the same name by Nico Walker, follows the wild journey of Cherry (played by Spider-Man actor Tom Holland), a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances.

A synopsis for Cherry reads: “Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, Cherry features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo).

“When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way.

The synopsis concludes: “Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, Cherry is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.”

Watch the trailer in full below:

Cherry comes to cinemas on February 26, before premiering globally on streaming service Apple TV+ as of March 12.

Discussing Cherry in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Anthony Russo said: “We do think about it as an epic film, and it is very much a person’s life journey. But it does have a little bit of a split personality between being this character study and an epic life cycle.”

His brother Joe added: “The movie’s broken up into six chapters that reflect those different periods, and each one has a different tone. It’s shot with different lenses, different production design.

“One’s got magical realism. Another chapter is absurdism. Another is horror…There’s a bit of gonzo in it. It’s raw in its tone. He’s a character in existential crisis.”

Meanwhile, Tom Holland has posted a first-look at his portrayal of video game character Nathan Drake in the forthcoming Uncharted film adaptation.