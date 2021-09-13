Watch Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

The first clip from Olivia Wilde’s new film Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles has just been released – check it out below.

Wilde shared a first glimpse at her new film, a psychological thriller set in 1950s California, on social media today (September 13), although the film isn’t due for release until September 23, 2022.

Don’t Worry Darling stars Pugh as Alice, a housewife who starts to question her own reality, and Styles as her husband Jack.

Watch the first teaser below:

As well as Pugh and Styles, the film stars Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, KiKi Layne and Douglas Smith.

Wilde shared a first image of Pugh in the film earlier this year and also dedicated a post to Styles in which she praised his “nuanced sense of humanity”.

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films,” she captioned a photo of the musician and actor.

“The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories.”

She added: “No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognise why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight.

“Enter: Harry Styles, our ‘Jack’. Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant Florence Pugh to hold centre stage as our ‘Alice’, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity.”

Don’t Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde and written by Katie Silberman, is released in cinemas on September 23, 2022.