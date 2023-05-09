Watch Florence Welch’s emotional reaction to witnessing her music in ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’

Florence Welch had an emotional reaction to seeing one of her songs feature at the end of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

Just as it did in the first two movies, music plays an important role in Vol. 3; and the film’s emotional conclusion hit fans even harder thanks to the inclusion of the Florence + The Machine classic ‘Dog Days Are Over’. The scene in question also had Welch in tears.

In a TikTok clip shared on Monday (May 8), the singer is seen crying and laughing as she watches the scene. You can watch her reaction below.

Advertisement

“So I cried all the way through this movie but when the The Guardians of the Galaxy started dancing to Dog Days I really lost it,” she captioned the post. “Thank you so much for all the love for this moment. The superhero obsessed little girl in me can’t believe it happened x.”

The scene in question sees Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper) using Quill’s (Chris Pratt) Zune as he scrolls down to Florence + the Machine’s hit song and hits play. The Guardians are then seen dancing together one last time, having seemingly found their happy ending.

Elsewhere, director James Gunn recently revealed that he considered killing off Zoe Saldana’s Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The director discussed his original plan for the character in an interview with ComicBook.com, where he explained that Marvel executives Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito talked him out of the decision.

“Gamora almost died in Vol. 2,” Gunn said. “I knew from the beginning Zoe only wanted to play the character for so many years, and she’s been very honest saying that she’s done [after this]. And so I was going to have her die. I thought she was the one that was going to sacrifice herself, and Quill was going to learn about himself as opposed to in the second movie, and I thought different of it.

Advertisement

“I was kind of talked out of it by Kevin [Feige] and Lou [D’Esposito], and then it just didn’t work that well. It didn’t feel right, it felt much more right to go where we go in that movie. That seemed what was correct for the story.”