Watch flying Stormtroopers in new ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ clip

The saga comes to an end on December 19

A new clip has been shared from the forthcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker showing flying Stormtroopers.

The 30-second scene, which you can view below, shows Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, C3PO and Chewbacca being pursued by a pack of Stormtroopers on bikes before the troops in white launch into the air on jetpacks. The surprise turn leads C3PO, Dameron and Finn to exclaim: “They fly now?”

It comes just a day after director J.J. Abrams revealed that the script for the upcoming film was leaked online after a cast member left a copy of it “under their bed.”

Abrams said: “One of our actors, I won’t say which one — I want to, but I won’t — left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place. And it was given to someone else, who then went to sell it on eBay.”

Whilst Abrams wouldn’t reveal who the actor was, he did note that a Disney employee spotted the script online and “got it back before it sold.”

Meanwhile, Star Wars fans have recently vented their anger at a possible cameo appearance from Ed Sheeran in the forthcoming movie.

The Rise of Skywalker will act as the final instalment in the Skywalker Saga, with The Force Awakens.

Disney boss Bob Iger recently confirmed that the Star Wars movies will “go on hiatus” following The Rise of Skywalker.

It is out in the UK on December 19.