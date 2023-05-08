Watch the full trailer for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

A new trailer has been released for Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy – check it out above.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the historical biopic stars Murphy as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is considered the “father of the atomic bomb” for his role in the Manhattan Project.

This latest trailer showcases the ensemble cast, including Emily Blunt as wife Katherine ‘Kitty’ Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss.

Advertisement

“You are the man who gave them the power to destroy themselves, and the world is not prepared,” remarks Kenneth Branagh’s character in the trailer.

A film by Christopher Nolan. #Oppenheimer is in theaters 7 21 23. pic.twitter.com/rK3LZPD33h — Oppenheimer (@OppenheimerFilm) May 5, 2023

Other cast members include Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence and Michael Angarano as Robert Serber.

Oppenheimer is Nolan’s 12th feature film as director, following 2020’s Tenet starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.

Murphy recently said he was “desperate” to play the lead role, after starring in five of Nolan’s past films in supporting roles.

Speaking to Associated Press, Murphy said: “I have always said publicly and privately to Chris, that if I’m available and you want me to be in a movie, I’m there. I don’t really care about the size of the part. But deep down, secretly, I was desperate to play a lead for him.”

Advertisement

Oppenheimer is released in cinemas on July 21, 2023.