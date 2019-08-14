Watch Emilia Clarke in the new, George Michael soundtracked trailer for ‘Last Christmas’

The romcom is coming soon.

A new, George Michael soundtracked trailer for ‘Last Christmas’ starring Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke has been released. Check it out below.

Also starring Emma Thompson and Henry Golding, the anticipated rom-com is themed around the music of Michael and has only recently finished filming in London.

Clarke is seen in the trailer as a fed-up jobbing elf in a seasonal popup shop. Golding, meanwhile, volunteers at a soup kitchen and is seen continuously bumping into Clarke around London.

Thompson plays Clarke’s mother in the film, while Golding’s Crazy Rich Asians co-star Michelle Yeoh is Clarke’s boss. Fleabag star Sian Clifford plays her sister.

You can watch the trailer here:

Thompson is said to have begun writing the film when George Michael was still alive and is said to have had the late musician’s blessing.

Along with Paul Feig who has directed the movie, Thompson has worked closely with the Michael estate on the use of his songs. A previously unreleased track recorded by the singer, who died on Christmas Day in 2016, will also be used in the film.

“The great sadness is that he’s not here to be a part of this,” Feig recently said. “But he knew it was going to happen, and that gives me such joy. We feel like he’s here with us.”

Speaking to the BBC about the unreleased Michael songs, Feig added: “[George Michael] was putting together his new album when he passed. And one of our tracks is one of those songs, and it’s just an absolutely amazing song that I’m so excited the world is going to get to hear now.

“It’s a very celebratory song, I would dare say. And we were able to play the entire song, which is almost six minutes long, in the film. Because when you get a song that has never been heard, you don’t want to just use, like, 15 seconds of it. The song starts at the end of the film, and then goes into the credits.”

He went on: “It’s not a musical, but George’s music affects the story. There are a couple of sections where where the actors are actually interacting with the music and other sections where George’s music is driving, or underscoring the story. So it’s a nice mix of being neither a jukebox movie nor straight up musical.”