Watch Headie One team up with Burna Boy on new collab ‘Siberia’

Headie One has teamed up with Burna Boy on new track ‘Siberia’. Check it out in full below.

The latest team-up from the pair features on the deluxe edition of Headie’s debut album ‘Edna’, and comes accompanied by a video that sees the Tottenham star braving the elements to perform against a backdrop of snowy mountains.

Directed by KC Locke, the clip also sees Headie’s parts being contrasted against those of Burna Boy – who opts for warmer climes as he delivers his verses in a tropical location.

Headie’s latest effort comes after he teamed up with FKA Twigs and Fred Again for the powerful collaboration ‘Don’t Judge Me‘.

Appearing in the clip alongside Twigs and Headie One in the video for the track are the likes of poet and Black Lives Matter activist Solomon O.b, writer Reni Eddo-Lodge, model and activist Kukua Williams, musician and poet Benjamin Zephaniah, dancer and singer Lisa Elde, mental health advocate Nicole Crentsil, model Danto Earth and DJ/presenter Clara Amfo.

Burna Boy, meanwhile, recently teamed up with Sia on a new version of ‘Hey Boy’, taken from the soundtrack to her forthcoming film Music.