The terrorism comedy is Morris' first film since 'Four Lions'

The first trailer for Chris Morris’ new film The Day Shall Come has landed – and you can watch it below.

The Day Shall Come is Morris’ first film since Four Lions in 2010.

The comedy stars Marchant Davis as Moses, the leader of a small-time cult in Miami. FBI agent Kendra Glack (played by Anna Kendrick) wants to get a high-profile arrest, so she pretends to offer Moses cash to save his family from being evicted from their home.

Glack lures Moses into becoming a criminal to fuel his dreams of being a revolutionary.

The film is “based on a hundred true stories”, according to The Day Shall Come‘s new official Twitter account.

The cast also includes US comedian Jim Gaffigan, What We Do In The Shadows TV series star Kayvan Novak as paedophile shopkeeper Reza, Orange Is The New Black actor Danielle Brook as Moses’ wife and True Blood‘s Denis O’Hare as Glack’s boss Andy Mudd.

Since ‘Four Lions’, The Day Today and Brass Eye creator Morris has directed four episodes of Armando Ianucci’s sitcom Veep. He also appeared as the spoof interviewer in Stewart Lee’s Comedy Vehicle on BBC2.

Davis is a relatively unknown name, with Morris predicting big things for the actor.

In a rare interview, Morris told Hollywood Reporter: “He’s just a great guy, with a huge range of skills and a mission to make stuff work. He has a fantastic feel that comes off him on camera.”

The Day Shall Come is released in the UK on October 11.