Watch ‘Home Alone’ stars Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara reunite

Catherine O’Hara has reunited with Home Alone co-star Macaulay Culkin, at a ceremony awarding Culkin with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

At the ceremony, which took place on Friday (December 1), O’Hara delivered a speech honouring Culkin after sharing a tender hug with the actor. “Home Alone was, is and always will be a beloved global sensation,” O’Hara began. “The reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin.”

She went on to praise the actor’s talent from a young age. “Macaulay, a 10-year-old boy, this beautiful, dear little 10-year-old boy, was called a superstar, a moneymaker. One of the hottest leading young men in Hollywood. How does anyone survive that?”

“Well, I believe you’d have to possess a certain quality, a gift that dear John Hughes, obviously recognized: your sense of humour. It’s a sign of intelligence in a child, and a key to surviving life at any age. And you have, from what I see you brought that sense of sweet, yet twisted, yet totally relatable sense of humour to everything that you have chosen to do since Home Alone.”

Watch Catherine O’Hara’s speech at Macaulay Culkin’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony below:

As Culkin visibly fought back tears, O’Hara addressed him directly: “Macaulay, congratulations. You so deserved your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once, but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I’m so proud of you.”

Also in attendance at the ceremony was longtime friend and Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne, who also delivered a speech in Culkin’s honour. “The true beauty though, is seeing the adult you’ve become,” she said. “The loving patriarch you are to your beautiful siblings, and now, the deep and loving father and husband that you are.”

When Culkin finally gave his own remarks, he honoured his wife Brenda Song: “You are absolutely everything, you’re my champion. You’re the only person happier for me today than I am. You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me just all my purpose.” He concluded with a nod to Home Alone 2, wishing the crowd: “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.”

Macaulay Culkin broke into the spotlight in 1990 – at the age of 10 – with his leading role as Kevin McCallister in John Hughes’ Christmas-themed blockbuster, Home Alone. He proceeded to land various other leading roles as a child star, including 1991’s My Girl, 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and 1993’s The Good Son. Most recently, he was featured in the starring cast of American Horror Story’s tenth season, released in 2021.