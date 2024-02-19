Watch Hugh Grant sing ‘Oompa-Loompa’ song in BAFTAs segment

Hugh Grant channelled his Wonka character Oompa Loompa at the BAFTAs last night (February 18) as he presented the award for Best Director.

The star presented the category by cribbing from the film’s ‘Oompa Loompa’ song, altering the words to fit the London ceremony.

Grant played an 18-inch tall Oompa Loompa in the recent Charlie And The Chocolate Factory prequel.

“Oompa Loompa doompity-dee now the best director category,” he sang before he went on: “Oompa Loompa doompity-dong, most of these films were frankly too long / Oompa Loompa doompity-dah, but for some reason the nominees are.”

Genial Hugh Grant al presentar el Bafta a Mejor Director.

Christopher Nolan was presented with the Best Director award for Oppenheimer. He used his acceptance speech to acknowledge the people who have fought for nuclear disarmament.

“I do just want to say, our film ends on what I think is a dramatically necessary note of despair,” he said. “But in the real world there are all kinds of individuals and organisations who have fought long and hard to reduce the number of nuclear weapons in the world.”

“Since its peak in 1967, they’ve done it by almost 90%. Of late, that’s gone the wrong way. And so, in accepting this, I do just want to acknowledge their efforts and point out that they show the necessity and potential of efforts for peace.”

The film also clocked up a further six awards, including Best Actor for Cillian Murphy. Michael J Fox brought viewers to tears after making a surprise appearance as he handed out the prize for Best Film to Nolan.

Samantha Morton was awarded the BAFTA Fellowship Award, while the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award was handed out to June Givanni, a Guyanese-born, London-based film curator, who has long supported and platformed African cinema. You can view all the winners here.