Watch James Gunn’s ‘Brightburn’ trailer – a superhero horror that turns a teenage Superman into a mass murderer

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director turns the superhero genre on its head

The terrifying new trailer for Brightburn has landed and shows a teenage Superman as you’ve never seen him before.

Co-written and produced by James Gunn, the film stars Elizabeth Banks and The Office‘s David Denman as the adoptive parents of Superman.

However, instead of depicting Superman as the hero, the film shows off a new sub-genre: Superhero-horror. This time, Superman uses his power for evil, rather than good.

“What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister,” the film’s official synopsis asks. “With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror.”

Brightburn will be released on 24 May 2019. You can watch the terrifying trailer below.

Gunn was fired by Disney as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 back in July, following the re-emergence of a number of his old tweets. The tweets made offensive jokes about pedophilia and rape. Disney’s decision to remove Gunn from his role as head of the franchise he created prompted a wide backlash, with the stars of the films signing an open letter in defence of Gunn a week after his termination.

The director and his UTA (United Talent Agency) representatives were successful in securing a meeting with Disney chief Alan Horn back in August, but the latter only agreed to take the meeting with Gunn in order to “clear the air”.

Though the meeting was described by sources as “civil and professional”, Horn reportedly made it clear to Gunn that he and Disney would not be changing their position. Representatives for Disney and Marvel declined to comment on the recent report.

Disney is yet to announce a replacement director.