Watch Jason Statham take on three megalodons in the trailer for ‘Meg 2: The Trench’

The trailer for Meg 2: The Trench, Jason Statham‘s anticipated follow-up to the 2018 prehistoric shark action film has finally been revealed.

The trailer for Meg 2: The Trench ups the ante for Statham and gang, revealing that more megalodons still exist and reside alongside other unknown creatures in the deepest trenches of the ocean.

Statham’s Jonas Taylor and his team take to the bottom of the ocean to explore the trench and seemingly let loose all of its creatures, which include not one but three megalodons – one of which is dubbed the Apex Predator for being the largest megalodon ever, dinosaur-ish looking reptiles and more.

Meg 2: The Trench has long been in development, and was first announced in November 2018. Director Ben Wheatley revealed in June 2021 that he had spent seven months on storyboarding for the film, which began filming in January last year.

“It’s gonna be massive. It’s really really exciting,” Wheatley said in a statement to NME at the time.

2018’s The Meg focused on a team of underwater researchers who were attacked by a megalodon, a massive prehistoric shark previously thought to be extinct. Jonas Taylor (Statham), a tough rescue diver, is enlisted to save the team and stop the shark before it reaches populated beaches.

In a two-star review of The Meg, NME wrote: “It doesn’t go for grisly scares or the fear of seabound isolation like The Shallows, and while there are nods to Jaws throughout – jetties dragged into open water, buckled fishing lines at the back of a fishing boat, a snack-sized dog called Pippin – it couldn’t be further from the classic Spielberg movie’s slow-and-steady tone.”

“Nope, it’s Jason Statham fighting a fucking massive shark. Nuance has been cast adrift, here. There’s a nonsensical plot about undiscovered ocean trenches, past military operations gone wrong, and – of course – a budding romantic sub-story, but following it is relatively pointless – The Meg is set-piece after set-piece, shark snack after shark snack.”