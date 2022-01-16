Watch Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan walk in Prada’s Milan Fashion Week show

Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan were among the actors to walk for Prada in the fashion house’s Milan Fashion Week show today (January 16).

The brand showcased its autumn/winter 2022 collection during the event, which was the second physical runway show to be held by it since designer Raf Simons joined the company in 2020.

Walking the runway in front of a socially-distanced audience of over 200 people, Twin Peaks star MacLachlan opened the show, while Goldblum ended it – with a distinctively jaunty walk.

MacLachlan wore light blue satin trousers, shirt and gloves, with a long black coat. Goldblum meanwhile appeared all in black, with the sleeves of his coat adorned with bands of faux fur.

Kyle MacLachlan opens Prada FW22 menswear show with a strut and Jeff Goldblum closes with a saunter while front row tikotkers shrug their shoulders with no clue as to the legends. Loved it pic.twitter.com/pUeQAVrM0N — Caroline Issa (@CaroIssa) January 16, 2022

Jeff Goldblum’s Prada walk is ‘awkward but hot older gentleman on the dance floor at Berghain’ pic.twitter.com/28fiY4tcxu — Hannah Tindle (@hannahtindle) January 16, 2022

The Queen’s Gambit actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield and Moonlight’s Ashton Sanders were also amongst the models for the event. “Actors are interpreters of reality, employed to echo truth through their portrayals,” Prada said of its cast. “Real men, recognised figures, they bring a new facet of reality.” Watch footage of Goldblum and MacLachlan walking for Prada above.

Last year, Goldblum and his Jurassic Park co-star Sam Neill shared a performance of an Everly Brothers classic from the set of the iconic movie’s sequel, Dominion.

The third duet the pair had performed together, ‘Bye Bye Love’ saw Goldblum playing the piano and Neill strumming a ukulele.

MacLachlan, meanwhile, will portray Carole Baskin’s Harold in a new comedy series called Joe Exotic. The show will be based on the Wondery podcast of the same name. It will centre on Baskin and Exotic’s rivalry, which saw Baskin attempt to shut down Exotic’s big cat venture after she learned that he was breeding the cats for profit.