Watch Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B plan heists in ‘Hustlers’ trailer

A first look at the star-studded strip club drama

Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Cardi B are making money moves: The first trailer for their upcoming stripper revenge flick, Hustlers, is out now.

Directed by Lorene Scafaria, the movie is based on a true story about female strippers who teamed up to con wealthy Wall Street men out of money. “The game is rigged and it does not reward people who play by the rules,” the character Ramona, the group’s ringleader played by Lopez, says in the clip.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of the rest of its dazzling all-star cast, which includes Lizzo, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer and Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart. Check it out below:

In a statement as per Hollywood Reporter, Scafaria explained that the film is “an empathetic look at women and men, our gender roles, what we’re valued for [and] what we’ve been told is our value”.

“Men have been told they’re worth the size of their bank accounts. Women have been told they’re worth the symmetry of their faces, their bodies, their beauty, and that’s what this film is based on. The rules of the club are the rules of the world,” she added.

Lopez co-produced Hustlers alongside Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. It arrives in cinemas this September.