Watch John Cena present at the 2024 Oscars while naked

John Cena has turned heads with his appearance at the 2024 Oscars – see why below.

At the 2024 Oscars last night (March 10), host Jimmy Kimmel reflected on the award show’s biggest moments, including the 1974 streaking incident, during which an unknown man ran across the stage naked.

To “honour” the incident five decades after it happened, Kimmel hoped to recreate the scene with the help of John Cena. However, a naked John Cena hid behind the stage, refusing to expose himself on live TV.

Instead, Kimmel asked Cena to present the award for Best Costume Design, which he had to step out onstage for, covering himself with an envelope containing the winner’s name.

See Cena step out onstage naked below.

John Cena walking onto the #Oscars stage naked. See the full winners list: https://t.co/IctYZ9WO3B pic.twitter.com/cRE3tLPe1Y — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 11, 2024

While clips of the nominees for Best Costume Design were showed onscreen, Cena was covered with a curtain from the Oscars crew. Cena went on to present the award for Best Costume Design to Poor Things.

Elsewhere during the Oscars, Anatomy Of A Fall won the award for Best Original Screenplay, while The Boy and The Heron won Best Animated Feature. The Zone Of Interest took home the award for Best International Feature, while Godzilla Minus One won Best Visual Effects.

For the latest updates on the 2024 Oscars, including which film walks away with the biggest prize of the night, stay tuned to NME and check out our rolling list of winners here.