Bruce Willis has reprised his role of Die Hard’s John McClane for a blockbuster new car battery advert.

The actor last appeared on screen as the detective in 2013’s John Moore-directed A Good Day To Die Hard.

Now, Willis has returned as the beloved action hero once again in a commercial for Advance Auto Parts’ new DieHard batteries. The two-minute ad sees McClane struggling to get his car to start and telling himself: “Well, you wanted the quiet life, John. Dead batteries, empty streets.”

When he leaves his car, though, he’s faced by a number of his old enemies, determined to stop him as he picks up a battery from a nearby Advance Auto Parts and returns to his car to fit the new piece.

As a digger driven by villain Theo is blown up by McClane’s grenade, limo driver Argyle cries: “Yippee ki yay!”

“Hey, that’s my line,” McClane interrupts. Watch the advert above now.

The late Alan Rickman once claimed people spat at him because he played a terrorist in the original movie. Bill & Ted star Alex Winter recalled the story in an interview earlier this year, saying Rickman had told him he was lucky he was “known for playing Bill and not Hans Gruber the terrorist – people come up to me and spit in my face.”

Rickman continued: “They come up to you and tell you how much they love you.”

Meanwhile, Willis dug out his Armageddon outfit earlier this year, with his daughter Rumer sharing a photo of him in it on Twitter. “He said this is ‘His saving the [world] outfit’ (Actual one from Armageddon) #thismanisadamnledgend,” she captioned the post.