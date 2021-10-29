Watch Lady Gaga plot murder in ‘House Of Gucci’ trailer

A new look at Ridley Scott’s upcoming crime biopic House Of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto, has been revealed.

Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci – himself the grandson of Guccio Gucci, founder of the eponymous luxury fashion brand. In real life, Maurizio was shot to death in 1995 and Reggiani was convicted of ordering his murder in 1998.

She was released from prison in 2014. The film adapts Sara Gay Forden’s 2000 book The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story Of Murder, Madness, Glamour, And Greed. It’s scripted by Roberto Bentivegna and co-produced by Ridley Scott, Giannina Scott and Scott Free Productions.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer in full below.

The new trailer shows Reggian’s initiation into the Gucci family and consequent hostility from Aldo Gucci (Al Pacino), Maurizio’s uncle and chairman of the company for more than 30 years, after she attempts to infiltrate the business.

“Gucci is what I say it is,” Aldo tells Reggiani in the trailer. “This is not a woman’s game. Remember that.”

The development of House Of Gucci has been met with strong criticism from the Gucci family. Patrizia Gucci, a descendant of founding father Guccio Gucci told The Associated Press: “We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family.”

Advertisement

She added: “They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system….Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. But there is a borderline that cannot be crossed.”

House Of Gucci will be released in UK cinemas on November 26.