Watch the brilliant new trailer for Taika Waititi’s ‘Jojo Rabbit’

Cannot wait.

The latest trailer has arrived for Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit starring Waititi himself as an imaginary Adolf Hitler.

Described as an “anti-hate satire”, the What We Do In The Shadows director tells the story of a young boy in the Hitler youth whose beliefs are challenged when he discovers that his single mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. At the same time, it just so happens that his imaginary friend is Hitler himself.

In the latest trailer, we see the first look at newcomer Thomasin McKenzie as the girl in the attic – and an extended look at an all-star cast that includes the likes of Waititi himself as Hitler and Scarlett Johansson as JoJo’s mother.

It’s also soundtracked by a German version of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ and The Monkeees’ ‘I’m A Believer’.

A synopsis teases: “Writer/director Taika Waititi brings his signature style of humour and pathos to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as JoJo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic.

“Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.”

Jojo Rabbit will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival tomorrow (September 5), ahead of arriving in cinemas on October 18.

In July, it was announced that it was confirmed that Waititi will direct the next Thor film Love and Thunder, which is set for release in 2021.