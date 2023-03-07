Watch Liam Neeson recreate iconic ‘Taken’ scene at a hockey game

Liam Neeson has recreated the iconic phone scene from his 2008 hit Taken while at a hockey game in New York.

While attending the game between the New York Rangers and the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden, a clip of the iconic scene from Taken was shown on the jumbotron before panning to Neeson recreating the scene in real life to raucous applause.

The scene sees Neeson’s character Bryan Mills threatening the person who kidnapped his daughter Kim (Maggie Grace) over the phone, which birthed the famous line “I have a particular set of skills.”

Watch the reenactment below.

Liam Neeson really did 'Taken' on the jumbotron 😂 (via @wyshynski) pic.twitter.com/5sqIKdlasf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 3, 2023

Last month, Liam Neeson revealed that he wasn’t a fan of the phone scene when he had first read the film’s script. “I certainly did sound scary, but I thought it was corny,” Neeson has shared in a recent interview. “It was a cornball. I really did feel that. It’s nice to be proven wrong.”

Neeson had also revealed previously that he first thought Taken would be a box office flop. “I thought, ‘Well, this is going to go straight-to-video. A short little European thriller, it might play okay for a couple weeks in France and then it will go straight-to-video,’” he said. “But Fox took it and they very cleverly did a good trailer and put it during various sporting events around the country and they made it a real success.”