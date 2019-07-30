Trending:

Watch Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford’s first ever Star Wars screen test

Tom Skinner

The Luke Skywalker actor has shed some light on the pair's first scene together

Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford’s Star Wars screen test has been unearthed by a fan on Twitter – check it out below.

The actors shot to fame after first portraying Luke Skywalker and Han Solo respectively in 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. Both returned as the character’s in follow-up instalments of the hit franchise.

Now, Hamill has offered insight into how the pair landed the roles. Retweeting a snippet of grainy black and white footage of himself and Ford delivering a scene, the actor revealed that they had only met on that day and hadn’t received the full Star Wars script at that point.

“I asked George [Lucas, director] what kind of movie it was, [he said,] ‘Let’s just do it, we’ll talk about that later’,” Hamill posted. “We never did talk about it later – we just did it.”

In the clip, we see Luke Skywalker and Han Solo discussing why they can’t find Alderaan. “The empire must’ve gotten hear first,” says Hamill. Ford replies: “The planet’s totally blown away.”

Many fans in the comments section were quick to praise the actors, with one writing: “One of the best ever casting choices.” Another added: “Every time I watch this video, I’m in awe at how well you owned the character already.”

In other Star Wars news, Kevin Smith recently promised that the final shot of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will “melt fans’ minds”.

Speaking of the upcoming J. J. Abrams-directed film, he said: “There was this scuttlebutt about a set at Pinewood, a big set that [the crew] were like: ‘You have to see this. When you see it, it’ll melt your mind.’”

 

 

 

 

 

 