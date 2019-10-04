Watch metal band Dying Fetus appear in latest episode of ‘South Park’

One of the Maryland metallers' songs got an airing at the local Autumn Festival

A song by metal band Dying Fetus has appeared in the latest episode of South Park – scroll down to watch the moment below.

In the episode, titled ‘Band In China’, character Stan Marsh and his friends – Kenny McCormick, Jimmy Valmer, and Butters – perform as the group Crimson Dawn at the local Autumn Festival.

Instead of playing folk songs as the festival-goers expect, the band launch into a death metal tune. Despite the shock on spectators’ faces, the group end up getting signed. They first begin by playing a song by French metal group Death Decline before later covering Dying Fetus’ ‘Second Skin’. Watch a clip of the moment below.

Dying Fetus aren’t the first band to feature in the hit TV show. Since its premiere in 1997, a host of musical stars including Kanye West, Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike, Ozzy Osbourne, Joe Strummer, Elton John and more have all appeared on the programme in some form.

Last month, South Park was renewed for three more seasons by channel Comedy Central, with it now guaranteed to run until 2022. The 23rd season premiered on September 25, 2019, while the latest season will feature the show’s 300th episode.