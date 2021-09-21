Watch Michael Myers unmasked in final ‘Halloween Kills’ trailer

The final trailer Halloween Kills has been shared, the latest in a comeback series of films from the popular horror franchise.

Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode for the movie. She is set to face off against notorious serial killer Michael Myers with the help of her onscreen daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak).

The latest trailer for the Halloween follow-up, which you can watch below, shows Curtis trying to finally unmask Myers.

An official synopsis for the the film reads: “Minutes after Laurie Strode, Karen, and Allyson left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor.”

“But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster.”

Halloween Kills is the second film in the longstanding franchise to be directed and co-written by David Gordon Green. A third film under the director, Halloween Ends, is currently in development. All three films have been put out under Jason Blum’s mammoth horror studio Blumhouse.

The first reviews for Halloween Kills were recently released following its debut at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

Opinion was mixed with TheWrap hailing the slasher movie and describing it as a “textbook Halloween movie” that’s “less interested in rewriting the Halloween playbook than in giving audiences what they came for”.

Deadline was similarly positive: “Never was there a film truer to its name. They’re sliced up with kitchen knives, hollowed out with a fluorescent strip light, bisected with a chainsaw and impaled on banisters. The body count is phenomenal. We love this stuff. You know we do.”

But it drew criticisms from others with The Telegraph‘s Robbie Collin writing: “Halloween Kills is certainly more Halloween. But the game board is left exactly as it was found in readiness for round 13; the only thing that advances is the body count,” while Variety’s Owen Gleiberman went one step further, describing Halloween Kills as a “mess”.

Halloween Kills will open in UK and US cinemas on October 15.