Watch the moving trailer for new Anton Yelchin documentary, ‘Love, Antosha’

Out later this summer

Anton Yelchin’s life is set to be the subject of a new documentary called Love, Antosha – watch the trailer below.

The actor, who played Pavel Chekov in the Star Trek reboot series, died in June 2016 after a car accident in southern California’s San Fernando Valley. He was 27 years old.

Arriving on August 2, the new film will track Yelchin’s impressive career and present “a broader portrait of the man” onscreen. An official synopsis of the 92-minute doc states that it “explores his successes and his struggles, and lets viewers get to know this extraordinary person the world was cheated from seeing grow old.”

Interviews with fellow actors such as Willem Dafoe, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Chris Pine are cut with old images and video clips. J.J. Abrams –director/producer the recent Star Trek films – also features in the film, along with Yelchin’s ex-partner and co-star Kristen Stewart.

An emotional trailer for Love, Antosha shows behind-the-scenes footage from the actor’s films, while we also see childhood photos and footage. At the end of the clip, Yelchin’s mother says: “When he was little, every day he would write cards [reading] ‘Dear Mommy, I love you so very much, love Antosha.’