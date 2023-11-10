Watch epic battle scene in new clip from Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’

A new scene from the upcoming Napoleon movie has been shared – watch it below.

The upcoming film from director Ridley Scott stars Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte. It follows the French leader’s rise to power and his relationship with Empress Joséphine (Vanessa Kirby). Other cast members include Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles and Rupert Everett.

The historical epic will be released in cinemas from November 22, with a four-hour director’s cut set to arrive on Apple TV+ at a later date. The theatrical cut spans 157 minutes.

The new clip, shared on Fandango, shows Napoleon going to war on his enemies in an epic battle scene.

Watch it here:

Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon goes to war in this action packed exclusive clip from #Napoleon, only in theaters November 22. Get tickets now.https://t.co/1hfYZPPpuH pic.twitter.com/uEZ6JpZJYh — Fandango (@Fandango) November 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Black Sabbath’s original manager has said that the use of the band’s ‘War Pigs’ in the trailer for Napoleon was a “perfect” use of the song.

When the trailer was released over summer, it featured Sabbath’s anti-war song, ‘War Pigs’, which was released on the band’s second studio album ‘Paranoid’ in 1970.

Jim Simpson, the band’s original manager, told Westside BID that using the song in the trailer was “absolutely perfect”.

“In the trailer for a film set more than 200 years ago, you can hear a crystal-clear Ozzy [Osbourne] singing Geezer’s [Butler] lyrics in the anti-war song ‘War Pigs’: ‘Generals gathered in their masses, just like witches at black masses…‘ and it sounds absolutely perfect,” he said.

“Like Beethoven, Mozart and all of the other great composers, you can imagine Sabbath’s made-in-Birmingham music will still be played and appreciated in 200 or more years’ in the future, too.”

In other news, director Scott recently hit out at critics of the film’s historical accuracy.