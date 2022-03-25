Watch Netflix’s high-octane trailer for ‘Yaksha: Ruthless Operations’, new South Korean film starring Park Hae-soo

The first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming original South Korean film Yaksha: Ruthless Operations has arrived.

The brand-new visual opens with a shot of the neon-lit Chinese city of Shenyang, as a voiceover briefs special inspector Ji-hoon (played by Squid Game‘s Park Hae-soo) for an assignment that requires him to shadow a secret black ops team.

We then dive into the action-packed predicaments of the black ops team, led by Ji Kang-in (Sol Kyung-gu), also known as the Yaksha. The team butt heads with antagonist “D7” Ozawa (Hiroyuki Ikeuchi), a Japanese spy disguised as a lobbyist who has a particularly bad history with the Yaksha.

Also starring GOT7‘s Jinyoung (Yumi’s Cells), Yang Dong-geun (Lost), Lee El (Love And Leashes) and Song Jae-rim (Work Later, Drink Now), Yaksha: Ruthless Operations follows the team and their unwilling inspector in search of a high-ranking North Korean official who has gone missing. The movie will premiere on Netflix on April 8.

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations will be Park Hae-soo’s first film project since he starred in the hit Netflix K-drama Squid Game, which premiered on the streaming service in September 2021.

Park recently attended the 27th Critics Choice Awards held in Los Angeles, alongside his Squid Game co-stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon, where the series bagged two awards.

Lee, who played the series’ main character Seong Gi-hun, won Best Actor In A Drama Series for his performance, beating out Succession’s Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, among others. The series also took home the award for Best Foreign Language Series, pipping other Netflix heavyweights like Money Heist and Lupin.

Previously, both Lee and Jung were also awarded the top acting prizes at the 2022 SAG Awards, while Squid Game itself won the trophy for Outstanding Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Television Series.