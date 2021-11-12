Watch new clip from Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ documentary

A new clip has been released from Peter Jackson’s three-part film The Beatles: Get Back.

Following the first trailer last month, Disney has released new footage from the documentary series. It shows the band in the studio doing an early run-through of the track ‘I’ve Got A Feeling’. You can check out the footage below.

The Beatles: Get Back will focus on the making of the band’s penultimate studio album ‘Let It Be’, and will showcase their final concert as a band, on London’s Savile Row rooftop, in its entirety.

The film was cut from 55 hours of unseen footage, filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and 140 hours of mostly unheard audio from the recording sessions.

Disney is releasing the documentary in three episodes on its streaming service Disney+, with each part landing on November 25, 26 and 27 respectively. Each episode is approximately two hours in length.

Speaking about the film, Jackson said: “In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s remarkable footage captured multiple storylines.

“The story of friends and of individuals. It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969. But it’s not nostalgia – it’s raw, honest and human. Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible.”

He added: “I’m very grateful to The Beatles, Apple Corps and Disney for allowing me to present this story in exactly the way it should be told. I’ve been immersed in this project for nearly three years, and I’m very excited that audiences around the world will finally be able to see it.”

The Beatles: Get Back releases 25 November on Disney+.