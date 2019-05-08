Watch Spider-Man deal with the fallout of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in new ‘Far From Home’ clip and trailer

WARNING: Features 'Avengers: Endgame' spoilers

A new clip and trailer has been revealed for the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Far From Home – showing the titular character facing the fall-out of how Avengers: Endgame came to an end. Check it out below.

The new clip (loaded with Endgame spoilers) shows Peter Parker meeting Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio along with Samuel L Jackson back as Nick Fury, as they come to terms with their new challenge as well as revealing that Marvel now exists within with “a multiverse”, allowing for multiple different realities.

This follows the first clip being shared earlier this year, showing Spider-Man and various characters facing their enemy in scenes across London and Europe.

In a five-star review of Avengers: Endgame, NME said: “It is an astonishing action movie, with a final hour that keeps ratcheting up the crowd-pleasing sequences in a mega-battle filled with so many characters that we should probably take a moment to give thanks to the poor people who had to coordinate the schedules of countless A-listers.” Meanwhile, many fans believe that their theory predicts who will be the next villain in the MCU.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Spider-Man: Far From Home is released in cinemas on July 5.