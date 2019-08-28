Watch the in-depth new trailer for Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’

The movie will premiere later this week

A new trailer for Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker has given a more in-depth look at the film ahead of its premiere.

The movie, which was directed by Todd Phillips, will be screened for the first time at the Venice Film Festival later this week.

In the new clip, fans of the DC Comics character are shown more of his journey from Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian, to the villainous Joker who terrorises Gotham City. Phoenix, who plays the titular character, can be heard saying: “Through my whole life, I didn’t know if I even really existed. But I do. People are starting to notice.”

Watch the trailer below now.

Last month, Phillips said DC fans could be “mad” about the film because it doesn’t “follow anything from the comic books”. “We just wrote our own version of where a guy like Joker might come from,” he said. “That’s what was interesting to me. We’re not even doing Joker, but the story of becoming Joker. It’s about this man.”

Meanwhile, the director said last week he would be up for doing a sequel with Phoenix. “I would do anything with him, any day of the week,” he said. “There’s nobody like him.

“If he was willing to do [a sequel] and if people show up to this movie, and Warners came to us and said, ‘You know what? If you guys think of something…’ Well, I have a feeling that he and I could think of something pretty cool.”

Joker also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, and more, and will be released in cinemas on October 4.