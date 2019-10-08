Watch the comic, action-packed new trailer for ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’

A sequel to the cult classic will arrive in cinemas later this year

A second trailer for the upcoming Zombieland sequel has been released – scroll down to watch it now.

The original movie was released in 2009 and saw a group of survivors battle against zombies after a mutant strain of mad cow disease swept America, turning people into the undead creatures.

Original cast members Jesse Eisenberg (Columbus), Woody Harrelson (Tallahassee), Abigail Breslin (Little Rock), and Emma Stone (Wichita) have returned for the sequel, which will arrive in cinemas on October 18. In the new trailer, a narrator says: “It’s been 10 years since the zombie apocalypse and this dysfunctional family has survived by using their wits and by following the rules.” Watch it below now.

According to an official synopsis, Zombieland: Double Tap will see “these four slayers […] face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.”

Zombieland: Double Tap will be helmed by original director Ruben Fleischer and original writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, and Luke Wilson will also appear in the sequel.

The sequel was first confirmed back in 2016, although Wernick suggested the film could face financial issues if they wanted to secure the original cast. “They’ve all become superstars now,” he said. “We made Zombieland with $20 million, so it’s trying to fit that financial model into the sequel model so it makes sense for the studio and being able to pay the actors what they now get paid and deserve to paid.”