How to watch the Oscar 2023 nominations live

The 95th edition of the Oscars will take place in Los Angeles in March.

This year’s ceremony, which will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, looks set to celebrate the milestone birthday by honoring both the year’s best films and the past.

Speaking recently about the ceremony, Academy CEO Bill Kramer said: “The energy around the show should feel like a massive celebration of cinema and the awards – our legacy, our artists, our movies, our future.

“The 95th gives us a great opportunity to knit together the incredible legacy of the Oscars, the diverse and powerful work we do across the Academy, our vision for the future.”

When will the Oscars 2023 nominations be announced?

The nominations will be announced on Tuesday January 24. Like previous years, the nominations will be revealed during a livestream on the Oscars YouTube channel.

What films are expected to be nominated?

Those expected to receive the bulk of the nominations include The Banshees Of Inisherin, which recently picked up three major awards at the Golden Globes, along with Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Elvis and Top Gun: Maverick.

When does the Oscars 2023 ceremony take place?

The 95th Oscars will take place on Sunday March 12 at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who previously presented the show in 2017 and 2018.

Last year’s event was largely overshadowed by Will Smith, who struck Chris Rock live on-stage after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. After the incident, Smith resigned from the Academy and was later banned from attending all Academy events for 10 years.

Apple TV+ film Coda was awarded the Best Picture prize at the event. Other winners included Dune, Smith for King Richard, and director Jane Campion for The Power Of The Dog.