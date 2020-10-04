Watch ‘Power”s Omari Hardwick star in trailer for creepy new horror ‘Spell’

A trailer for new psychological horror-thriller Spell, starring Power‘s Omari Hardwick and Loretta Devine, has been released – you can watch it below.

The film, which also stars John Beasley (The Sum Of All Fears), follows Marquis (Hardwick) as he flies to his father’s funeral in rural Appalachia. After an intense storm causes him to lose control of the plane carrying him and his family, he awakens wounded, alone and trapped in Ms. Eloise’s (Devine) attic, who claims she can nurse him back to health with the Boogity, a Hoodoo figure she has made from his blood and skin.

Unable to call for help, Spell then sees Marquis desperately try to outwit and break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon.

Written Kurt Wimmer (Children Of The Corn, Law Abiding Citizen) and directed by Mike Tonderai (House At The End Of The Street, Locke & Key), the Paramount Pictures film is set to land on premium video-on-demand and digital platforms on October 30, just in time for Halloween.

Meanwhile, fans of horror films might be coping better with the coronavirus pandemic, a new study has shown.

A group of researchers from the Research Program for Media, Communication, and Society and the School of Communication and Culture at Aarhus University asked 310 participants about their film and TV viewing habits earlier this year during the coronavirus crisis.

“Although most people go into a scary movie with the intention of being entertained rather than learning something, scary stories present ample learning opportunities,” the study explains.