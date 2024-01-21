Watch Rachel McAdams make a surprise cameo on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Rachel McAdams has made a surprise cameo in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live – watch below.

Last night (January 20) featured Jacob Elordi as the host, along with Reneé Rapp as the musical guest. Rapp, who plays Regina George in the new musical movie Mean Girls, was introduced by McAdams, the OG Regina.

Reneé Rapp performed her song ‘Not My Fault’ from Mean Girls, which saw Megan The Stallion grace the stage to give another surprise cameo.

McAdams then acted in a sketch starring Elordi as an actor giving advice. McAdams played ‘Natalie Partman’, an allusion to the actress often mistaken for McAdams. Watch the two appearances down below:

Rachel McAdams was noticed to be missing from a Mean Girls Walmart reunion ad that aired last November. Amanda Seyfried, Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert returned as adult versions of their teen roles, sporting pink outfits, in reference to one of the film’s most iconic references, “On Wednesdays we wear pink.”

When asked about her absence from the ad, the Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret actress told Variety: “I don’t know. I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest.

“A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag. Also… I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”

McAdams did say she was in talks to appear in a Mean Girls stage musical; however, the collaboration ended up falling through.

“Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end,” she explained. “I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it.”