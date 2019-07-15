The movie will serve as a prequel to the 'Kingsman' series

The first trailer for The King’s Man, the prequel to the Kingsman movies, has been released.

The film will chart the beginnings of the independent Kingsman spy agency built from scratch by Ralph Fiennes in the midst of war in Europe.

In the trailer, Fiennes is seen recruiting his first agent, Conrad (Harris Dickinson), who he tells: “Real power is not found running off the wall. Real power lies in understanding who it is you’re truly fighting and how they can be defeated.”

He adds later: “I know you want to fight but there are other ways of doing your duty.” Watch the trailer below now.

The King’s Man is released on February 14, 2020. It’s directed by Matthew Vaughn and features Gemma Arterton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Hollander, Stanley Tucci, Rhys Ifans, Charles Dance, and more in the cast.

It follows two previous Kingsman films – 2014’s The Secret Service and 2017’s The Golden Circle. The latter received a two star review from NME, in which writer Olly Richards said: “For a larky spy movie, there’s far too much static exposition. Action is scant, with wobbly CG and without the energy of the first’s church massacre or anything as imaginative as the blade-legged henchwoman, Gazelle. If there’s a saving grace it’s Elton John, as a furious hostage livid at being subjected to these people’s nonsense.”

Last year, it was reported that a prequel and Kingsman 3 could be shot back-to-back. The final part of the Kingsman trilogy would wrap up the storyline between Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and Harry (Colin Firth).