Watch Renee Zellweger transform into Judy Garland in first biopic trailer

It's out in October.

The first trailer for Judy has been released, and it sees Renee Zellweger transforming into one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons.

Directed by Rupert Goold, the biopic captures the sadness of Judy Garland’s final year before her death aged 47. Racked by financial troubles and the aftermath of her divorces, Garland heads out on a series of concerts in London at the end of 1968, some 30 years after The Wizard of Oz catapulted her to fame.

But the preparation for the performances at London’s Talk of The Town sees her battling with management and starting a romance with Micky Deans – her soon-to-be fifth husband.

As the shows begin to take shape, it becomes clear that Garland is haunted by memories of a childhood lost to the unrelenting pressures of Hollywood and a desire to return home to be with her children.

While the first trailer doesn’t show whether Zellweger has captured Garland’s spoken voice, her haunting rendition of ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ is heard playing in the background.

Director Rupert Goold said: “I made it clear to Renée that I wasn’t looking for an impersonation of Judy Garland’s inimitable voice, but what I wanted was for Renée to make the songs her own and this she did to thrilling effect.”

The film marks Zellwegger’s first major role since 2017’s Bridget Jones’ Baby.