Netflix have shared the dark first trailer for Ratched starring Sarah Paulson – watch it below.

Paulson’s character, Mildred Ratched, is based on Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and the new drama comes from the makers behind American Horror Story.

The new programme is described as “a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched.”

An official synopsis adds: “In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind.

“On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smouldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.”

You can watch the trailer and see some first look pictures from the series below:

Created by Evan Romansky, the series also stars Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover and Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson.

Other stars in the show include Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte and Vincent D’Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

The series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Sarah Paulson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas and Tim Minear.

The show arrives on Netflix on September 18.