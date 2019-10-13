Watch Saturday Night Live’s hilarious ‘Joker’-meets-‘Sesame Street’ sketch

J is for Joker

As the new Joker movie continues to break the bank at the box office, Saturday Night Live have now got in on the action by spoofing it in a new sketch that sees it reenacted with Sesame Street characters – watch it below.

Directed by Todd Philips, Joker tells the story of the Clown Prince of Crime’s rise to notoriety – told through the guise of failed stand-up comedian Arthur Fleck (played by Joaquin Phoenix). It focuses on Fleck’s descent into madness, after years of being beaten down and battered by society.

Now, Saturday Night Live have got in on the hype surrounding the movie by delivering Grouch, a spoof that sees Joaquin Phoenix’s character replaced by Sesame Street‘s Oscar the Grouch. Played by David Harbour, Oscar transforms from garbage man to a piece of trash in the hilarious sketch.

“If everyone calls you trash and everyone treats you like trash, why don’t you just become trash,” Harbour’s character says before getting inside a trash can.

Sesame Street characters Bert and Ernie, Cookie Monster and Elmo also make appearances.

Watch the clip below:

Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix has stated that he would potentially be interested in reprising his titular role in Joker.

While speaking on U.S. show Popcorn with Peter Travers, Phoenix was asked if he considers Joker to be his dream role, and the actor brought up the possibility of returning to the role of Arthur Fleck.

Elsewhere, Joker director Todd Phillips has confirmed that the movie includes an Easter egg from the Batman TV series of the 1960s.