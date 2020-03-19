British comedy titans Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have put together a coronavirus public service announcement for some light but informative relief as the pandemic deepens.

The duo – who have worked together on numerous skits, TV shows and films including Shaun of the Dead and Spaced – reunite for a home-filmed clip that advises people on how to manage the pandemic.

In the video, Frost asks Pegg “so what’s the plan?” for dealing with the outbreak. Among a plethora of jokes and references to the duo’s zombie-apocalypse film, Shaun of the Dead, Pegg advises Frost to avoid going to Lizzie’s (Pegg’s fictional girlfriend in Shaun of the Dead), to which Frost replies: “What if I’m horny?”

Another reference comes to ‘The Winchester’ pub, where the duo famously ended up as the zombie invasion took hold. “Don’t go to the Winchester,” Pegg says. “Especially if it’s closed…if you can, stay at home, have a cup of tea and wait for this to all blow over.”

Pegg and Frost’s collaboration is one of several efforts by artists and celebrities to unite, entertain and advise their fans in the wake of the deadly virus.

Earlier this week Anthony Hopkins treated his followers to a video of him serenading his cat while self-isolating.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also provided tips to stay safe amid the pandemic – delivered from the comfort of his private hot tub. And Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski has been hosting quarantine-themed cooking lessons on Instagram.

Meanwhile, musicians have taken the opportunity to live-stream performances and chats from their homes, isolated venues or recording studios, including Christine And The Queens, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, U2’s Bono and Yungblud.