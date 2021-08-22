NewsFilm News

Watch Simone Ledward Boseman pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman on ‘Stand Up To Cancer’ telecast

The star's wife gave an emotional performance in his honour

By Rhian Daly
Chadwick Boseman Simone Ledward Boseman
Chadwick and Simone Boseman in 2019 CREDIT: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Simone Ledward Boseman has paid tribute to the late actor and her husband Chadwick Boseman with a performance on the Stand Up To Cancer telecast.

The Black Panther star died nearly two years ago after a private battle with colon cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2016.

Boseman performed a version of Sammy Fain and Irving Kahal’s ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ on the charity livestream in honour of her husband. She was introduced by actor Anthony Anderson, who said: “Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years.

“The world lost an incredible artist, and a true hero. But before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me – a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband. Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one’s passing leaves in the lives of those who love them. Here to perform a song about living with the reality of loss and finding a way forward is Chadwick’s wife, Simone.”

Watch her performance below now at the 39-minute mark.

Chadwick was honoured earlier this year with a one-off Netflix special, Portrait Of An Artist, which celebrated his life and career.

“I am an artist,” he said in a trailer. “People call me an actor. I wouldn’t necessarily call myself an actor. I would call myself an artist.” It also featured the likes of Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee and more.

Chadwick made his last appearance in Disney+’s series Marvel’s What If..?, in which he voiced an animated version of his Black Panther character T’Challa.

