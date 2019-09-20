Thanks, Stephen. Now grass is terrifying.

The first trailer has been released for Netflix’s adaptation of Stephen King and his son Joe Hill’s novel In The Tall Grass.

Published in 2012, In The Tall Grass was the second collaboration between King and Hill, following Throttle three years earlier.

The Netflix adaptation is directed by Vincenzo Natali, who previously directed horror films Haunter and Cube.

In The Tall Grass is about a brother and sister who hear a cry for help in a field in Kansas. They go in search of the source of the crying – but soon get lost among the overgrown grass.

Siblings Becky and Cal Demuth are played by Laysla DeOliveira and Avery Whitted. Also caught up in the terror are a husband and wife played by Patrick and Rachel Wilson (who are unrelated, despite their surname and on-screen relationship.)

In The Tall Grass will be released on Netflix on October 4. It follows the recent cinema release of It: Chapter Two, which received a four-star review on NME. Reviewer Alex Flood hailed it as “a funny, fright-filled ode to horror heritage”.

In other Stephen King news, his new novel The Institute was published earlier this month (September 10). It concerns an institute devoted to children with supernatural powers. The book, King’s 61st novel, has already been confirmed for a TV adaptation by David E Kelley, who created the TV version of Big Little Lies.

There is also a TV version of King’s classic epic 1978 novel The Stand on the way. Previously adapted for television in 1994, the new series stars Alexander Skarsgard.