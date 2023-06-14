Watch Stanley Tucci show off his dance moves at Harry Styles gig

Stanley Tucci has posted a video of himself dancing in support of Harry Styles at his Wembley Stadium show in London.

The actor, who previously presented Styles with the Album Of The Year prize at this year’s BRIT Awards, shared a video on Instagram where he’s seen dancing with his wife Felicity Blunt at the gig on Tuesday (June 13). You can check out the clip below.

It was the singer’s first stop at Wembley Stadium as part of his ‘Love On Tour’ run. He’ll also play at the venue on Wednesday (June 14), before two final shows on Friday (June 16) and Saturday (June 17).

After performing in Cardiff from June 20-21, Styles will conclude the tour with a series of dates across Europe, with his final date scheduled for July 22 in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

When accepting his Album Of The Year award for ‘Harry’s House’ at the BRITs, Styles thanked Tucci during his speech. “There’s literally no one in the world I love more than Stanley Tucci so this means so much,” he said.

Tucci is set to interview Paul McCartney to open a new Beatles exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery later this month. The exhibition, titled Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes Of The Storm, will contain over 250 photographs taken by the musical legend while on tour at the height of ‘Beatlemania’.

Speaking about the event, Tucci, said: “I am honoured and thrilled to interview Paul McCartney about these photos and that time in his extraordinary life. A life that has changed all of ours for the better.”

The conversation will be live-streamed on June 29 at 2pm BST. Tickets for the stream are priced £10 and are available here, with concession prices at £5.