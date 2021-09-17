Watch Steven Yeun and Amy Schumer tackle depression in ‘The Humans’ trailer

The first trailer for indie drama The Humans has been released off the back of rave reviews at Toronto International Film Festival.

The film, which is adapted by Stephen Karam from his Tony-winning play, boasts an all-star cast including Amy Schumer, Steven Yeun, Beanie Feldstein and Richard Jenkins.

A synopsis for the film reads: “Set inside a pre-war duplex in downtown Manhattan, The Humans follows the course of an evening in which the Blake family gathers to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

“As darkness falls outside the crumbling building, mysterious things start to go bump in the night and family tensions reach a boiling point.”

Watch the trailer in full below.

Early rave reviews have already surfaced around the film’s premiere at Toronto.

“Schumer is a particular surprise in her first convincing dramatic performance,” wrote The Guardian. The Thrillest described the film as “the feel-bad entertainment that Thanksgiving deserves.”

Advertisement

In a recent interview, co-star Yeun said that he turned down lead roles after departing from The Walking Dead because they felt too similar to his part on the show.

He explained to Entertainment Weekly: “The things that came for me after Walking Dead were actually great projects that were asking me to be the lead, they were asking me to lead a television show, but for some reason, when I would read the synopsis, it still felt adjacent to Glenn, the character that I played, and I don’t like staying in one place for too long.”