Watch Taika Waititi crash girlfriend Rita Ora’s interview live on-air

Taika Waititi crashed his girlfriend Rita Ora’s interview during Australian breakfast TV show Sunrise – check out the clip below.

After Ora discussed her latest single ‘Barricades’ and her position as coach on The Voice in Australia, the Thor: Love and Thunder director jumped into view.

“Taika, get out of my shot,” Ora said while laughing.

Advertisement

After Ora asked him to come back, Waititi said: “Hi, I can’t hear you. I love Sydney.”

Superstar @RitaOra joined Sunrise for an exclusive chat about her latest chart-topper 'Barricades' but the interview was soon crashed by her #1 fan live on the show 😲 pic.twitter.com/YUN8YHgA3f — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) July 13, 2022

According to The Sun, the couple got engaged last month after they made almost “simultaneous” wedding proposals to each other. This, however, hasn’t been confirmed.

Waititi and Ora confirmed they were dating back in August last year, when they both attended the premiere for The Suicide Squad together.

Speaking to NME, Waititi recently expressed how he was “really annoyed” when Kate Bush track ‘Running Up That Hill’ surged in popularity following its use in Stranger Things.

Waititi said: “I love that show, but as someone who feels ownership of Kate Bush music… I’m really annoyed! I’ve become one of those old arseholes who’s like: ‘These kids never listened to Kate Bush, they’ve heard one song on a TV show! They don’t know Kate Bush! I know Kate Bush!”

Advertisement

In a four-star review of Thor: Love and Thunder, NME wrote: “Credit Waititi and co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who ensure Love and Thunder builds to something more profound than simply another hero/villain showdown. Parenthood, relationships, responsibility, and mortality all come into play as Thor, well, grows up.

“Best of all, like Ragnarok before it, it’s tremendously entertaining. Welcome to the jungle, indeed.”