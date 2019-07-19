Watch Taylor Swift, Idris Elba transform into actual felines in ‘Cats’ trailer

Yes, fur real

Cats, the movie based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway classic, has shared its first trailer. It’s equal parts surreal, wonderful and bonkers – check it out below.

Helmed by Tom Hooper, who directed The King’s Speech and the 2012 Oscar-winning Les Misérables, the film is stacked with some of the biggest names in entertainment. Taylor Swift, James Corden, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo and Rebel Wilson star opposite veteran actors Sir Ian McKellen and Judi Dench in this musical drama.

The trailer itself tells an all-too-familiar dramatic tale: It chronicles the lives of the Jellicles, a group of cats who come together to make the annual “Jellicle choice”. There, they decide which feline should ascend to the Heaviside Layer, a heaven-like place where cats get rebirthed. Watch it here:

But the biggest takeaway from the clip is that the actors are all treated with CGI, morphing into – you guessed it – actual cats. In a behind-the-scenes video released yesterday (July 18), the cast members shared their enthusiasm for the project. It also gave an inside look at the bizarro “fur” tech used in the film. As Hooper explained, the film has “used digital fur technology to create the most perfect covering of fur” on the actors.

Cats will hit theatres this December.