Watch teaser for ‘Army Of The Dead’ prequel ‘Army Of Thieves’

A new look at Army Of The Dead‘s first spin-off has been revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.

Army Of Thieves stars and is directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, who played safecracker Ludwig Dieter in Zack Snyder‘s original film.

Dieter returns as the lead character in the new film, which takes place six years before the events of Army Of The Dead. The prequel finds Dieter at the start of his safecracking career, where he meets elusive new character called Gwendoline (Game Of Thrones and Fast & Furious actor Nathalie Emmanuel).

The film’s synopsis reads: Small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

Watch the teaser in full below:

Joining Schweighöfer and Emmanuel on the cast list is British comedian Guz Khan of Man Like Mobeen fame. Snyder holds a story and producer credit on the film.

“We really liked the idea that it’s set at a time where the zombies existed in the world, but it’s not a zombie film,” fellow producer Deborah Snyder said at Comic-Con, as reported by io9.

“Who’s done a prequel where it’s a different genre [of] film? To me this is more of a romantic comedy heist film than anything else. [It just] happens to live in this world where zombies are in the US and it’s causing the banking system some instability.”

Army Of Thieves will be released on Netflix in autumn.

The new film is the first of several spin-offs in the Army Of The Dead franchise. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that a sequel to Snyder’s original film has been greenlit as part of a two-year first-look deal with Netflix.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed in 2020 that an anime-style animated series based on the film is also in development. The prequel series, called Lost Vegas, will stream on Netflix and see many of the core cast lend their voices to the show.