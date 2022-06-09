Watch the teaser trailer for Rob Zombie’s new take on ‘The Munsters’

Rob Zombie has released a teaser trailer for his brand new take on The Munsters.

A reboot of the 1960s TV sitcom, this new interpretation will be coming to the big screen in full “living colour”.

Zombie (real name Robert Bartleh Cummings), who is writing and directing the upcoming film, recently took to social media and his YouTube channel to share the teaser.

It opens with a black-and-white exterior shot of the Munster mansion, before introducing us to the newly cast characters. You can watch it below.

True to the opening of the original show, Herman Munster (now played by Jeff Daniel Phillips) is seen clumsily crashing through a closed door. He’s soon followed by his vampire wife Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie), who steps through the shattered frame.

Her father Grandpa (Daniel Roebuck) is the last to walk through, after initially blocking his own entrance with a shovel.

A title card reveals that the film will be released some time in 2022, although a specific date is yet to be confirmed.

After revealing that the film will be in “living colour”, the teaser then shifts from black-and-white to colour, concluding with a shot of the three main characters sitting on the family sofa.

“Well, now what?” says Grandpa.

The cast also includes Jorge Garcia, Richard Brake, Catherine Schell, Sylvester McCoy, and Cassandra Petersen.

On selecting his cast, Zombie told Entertainment Weekly: “I wanted to cast people that had worked together a lot.

“I couldn’t risk getting on set in Budapest and going, my leads aren’t getting along, they have no chemistry. So that’s why I chose the cast I chose. Jeff Daniel Phillips and Sheri Moon Zombie and Daniel Roebuck, they work together a lot and I knew they would just fall right into it.”

Zombie is yet to reveal any plot details, although the original show usually revolved around the Munster family struggling to fit in with their neighbours.

The Munsters is set to be released in cinemas by Universal Pictures, and will also be available on the Peacock streaming service in the US.